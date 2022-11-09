LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Wednesday morning was marked with concession statements from GOP candidates Tudor Dixon and Matthew DePerno.

Dixon, who was running for governor, released her statement on Twitter and said that Michigan’s future success is dependent on all Michiganders, not just elected officials.

I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us.

It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy.

Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families.”