LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Failed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will not be running for the Michigan Republican Party Chair.

Dixon and current state GOP leaders were highly critical of one another last month.

Republican leaders blamed Dixon’s policies for the party’s disastrous performance in the midterm elections, while Dixon said the party’s leaders had failed.

Our media partners at MLive report that Dixon is giving up her bid to lead the Michigan GOP.

She says she plans to focus on messaging and communication for Republicans.