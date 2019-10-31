DNR buys 2,000-acres of land near Pigeon River County State Forest

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources acquired the Storey Lake Property in the northeastern Lower Peninsula after closing a deal with a Switzerland-based owner.

After two years of trying to acquire the 2,000-plus acre property, support from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and the state’s Land Exchange Facilitation and Management Fund helped DNR with a $912,500 grant to complete the $3.8 million property purchase.

“There’s the potential for designating an elk viewing area on the Storey Lake property,” forest land administrator for the DNR Kerry Wieber said. “This property also offers abundant opportunities to view other wildlife and birds.”

Visitors looking to get their fill of nature can enjoy the 8 acres of Storey Lake and about one mile of Stewart Creek, which is centrally located in the area of Michigan’s elk herd, between two other parcels of state forest land: the 106,000-acre Pigeon River County State Forest and another parcel of state-managed forest land in the DNR’s Gaylord Forest Management Unit.

People can access Storey Lake through Fontinalis and Alexander roads. The North Central State Trail runs along its west-northwest boundary.

Outdoor activity lovers can enjoy legal hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, hiking, wildlife viewing, bird-watching, berry-picking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and more. All nonmotorized vehicles are permitted. Motorized vehicles are limited until the DNR completes an inventory of the existing roads on the property and develops an access plan.

Storey Lake Fall colors. Photo courtesy of Michigan DNR.