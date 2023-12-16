LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will close several shooting ranges for the winter season. The seasonal closings will take effect at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The closing shooting ranges are as follows:

Barry Shooting Range on Chief Noonday Road in Barry County

Dansville Shooting Range on Kelly Road in Mason, within the Dansville State Game Area in Ingham County

Echo Point Shooting Range on Monroe Road in Allegan, Allegan County

Skoglund Erickson Range on the Goose Lake Access Road in Marquette County

The shooting ranges are expected to reopen on April 14.