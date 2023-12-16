LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will close several shooting ranges for the winter season. The seasonal closings will take effect at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
The closing shooting ranges are as follows:
- Barry Shooting Range on Chief Noonday Road in Barry County
- Dansville Shooting Range on Kelly Road in Mason, within the Dansville State Game Area in Ingham County
- Echo Point Shooting Range on Monroe Road in Allegan, Allegan County
- Skoglund Erickson Range on the Goose Lake Access Road in Marquette County
The shooting ranges are expected to reopen on April 14.