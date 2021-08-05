DNR conservation officer rescues injured man in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – DNR officers responded to an 8:30 p.m. call from a man who claimed to have fallen and broken his back.

The call dropped before dispatchers could track his location. Officers found out who the phone was registered to, a 75-year-old man from Hudsonville, and tracked down the owner’s son.

The man’s son told police his dad had gone to the Whiskey Creek area, southeast of Ludington. He planned to get tree stands ready for the upcoming deer hunting season.

“Whether you are hunting, hiking or trail riding you should always share your plans with a family member or friend,” said Lt. Joe Molnar of the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “In the plan, you should list where you are going to be and when you expect to return. You should also include any alternate locations you may be at, in case weather or other conditions change your plans. Sharing this information could be the difference between life and death if you are injured and cannot call for help.”

DNR officer Killingbeck located the missing man’s truck and subsequently tracked him down. The man was attempting to get a tree stand out of an oak tree when he grabbed onto a dead branch and fell.

The man was transported out of the area and taken to a nearby hospital.