LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For those anticipating the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ pheasant release this season, there will be extra pheasants, sites and releases.

This season, an expanded pheasant release program will include three times more rooster pheasants released than last year. In addition, there will be four new release sites, including the Cass City, Crane Pond, Dansville and Stanton state game areas.

For seasoned hunters and newcomers alike, this is a prime opportunity for everyone to experience the thrill of pheasant hunting. “We’re excited to expand the pheasant release program and offer hunters a unique chance to connect or reconnect with upland bird hunting in Michigan,” said Adam Bump, DNR upland game bird specialist. “The increased number of rooster pheasants and the addition of new release locations ensure that hunters can enjoy a memorable hunting season.”

The expansion makes for a greater distribution of pheasants and gives hunters a greater diversity of Michigan landscapes to explore, according to a news release from MDNR.

The rooster-only pheasant releases will be Oct. 20-Nov. 14. At all release sites with an open December pheasant hunting season, there will be another pheasant release in December.

Here are the 13 state game wildlife areas at which the DNR will release pheasants this year:

Cass City (Tuscola County) –fall and December release. Cornish (Van Buren County)–fall release only. Crane Pond (Cass County)–fall release only. Crow Island (Bay and Saginaw counties)–fall and December release. Dansville (Ingham County)–fall and December release. Erie (Monroe County)–fall and December release. Lapeeer (Lapeer County)–fall and December release. Leidy Lake (St. Joseph County)–fall and December release. Pinconning (Bay County)–fall release only. Pointe Mouillee (Monroe and Wayne counties)–fall and December release. Rose Lake (Clinton and Shiawassee counties)–fall and December release. Stanton (Montcalm County)–fall and December release. St. Johns Marsh (St. Clair County)–fall and December release.

The sale of $25 pheasant licenses funds the pheasant release program, and the Michigan Association of Gamebird Breeders and Hunting Preserves supplies the pheasants.

“We encourage people to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity to connect with nature and experience the joy of upland bird hunting,” Bump said.

