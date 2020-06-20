DNR: Michigan’s most venomous snake comes out this time of year

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) With the weather getting warmer, one of Michigan’s most venomous snakes is coming out of hiding.

That’s the Eastern Massasauga , and it can be found in or near wetland habitats.

The Eastern Massasauga Rattelesnake is the only venomous snake of the 18 species of snake that reside in the state.

The Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnakes hibernate all winter and start mating in the spring and giving birth in the summer — and that’s why the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is putting the word out to be alert.

The snakes venom is less toxic to humans compared to most venomous snakes, but still poses a threat.

However, wildlife officials say the Massasauga Rattlesnakes are more afraid of humans then we are them.

If you’re out exploring this summer, here’s what to look for if you encounter this snake:

Look for a rattle (Massasaugas have a distinct rattle. Even young snakes will have the beginnings of a rattle on their tail at birth!) Examine the size. Adults range 1.5 ft to 3 ft in range. Check for markings. Dark blotches are edged in white resemble a video game controller or a bow tie.

Remember: if you leave the snake alone, it will leave you alone.