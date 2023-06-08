When to replace your fishing reel

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend is Three Free Weekend with the Michigan DNR.

Michigan state park visitors can enjoy fishing, off-roading and boating – all free of charge.

This Saturday and Sunday you can fish for all in-season species without a license, for free.

If you prefer four-wheeling, you can legally ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes and trails without a license or trail permit.

The DNR will also be waiving the regular recreation passport fee that grants vehicle access to 103 state parks and outdoor spaces.