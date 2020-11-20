DNR tracking tree-killing invasive insect

MASON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan DNR has found an invasive, tree-killing pest on the west side of the state, and it wants your help tracking it.

The hemlock woolly adelgid is a small insect that feeds on the sap of the eastern hemlock tree, and can eventually kill them.

An adult insect and an egg sac were found in Ludington State Park in Mason County, and now the DNR is trying to get an idea of how far they have spread.

The DNR is asking people to take some common-sense measures, like not moving hemlock branches or firewood.

Fall is also the best time to look for the pest since there will be less foliage in the way. The easiest way to spot the adelgid is by looking for its egg sacs, which look like waxy bulbs on the underside of hemlock branches.

Click here for more information about the hemlock woolly adelgid and how to report a sighting.