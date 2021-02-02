DNR urges ice safety after accidents statewide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and conservation officers released a statement today urging Michiganders to use extreme caution when on or near large bodies of frozen water.

Sgt. Jason Becker, who patrols southeast Michigan, reports that six snowmobiles have fallen through the ice in that region over the past 11 days.

“We’re seeing a mix of situations – snowmobilers riding into open water and snowmobilers who break though the ice,” Becker said. “Be aware of the ice conditions before you go out. Do not rely on yesterday’s conditions. Weather changes can rapidly affect the ice in a short amount of time, even if it’s a sudden drop in the temperature.”

On Jan 22 in the Upper Peninsula conservations officers responding to reports of a drowning after winds created a large crack in the ice on Lake Michigan.

“The DNR encourages everyone to pay close attention to the different characteristics of the ice, wear an insulated snowmobile suit (that can serve as a personal flotation device) or a personal flotation device, and carry ice picks in an accessible location,” said the DNR’s statement.