LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Georgia Lizzie was found in a carrier outside the shelter door at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, but she isn’t let any of that stop her from being an outgoing kitty.

“She loves attention and will call out for you to stop by if she thinks you might pass by,” said her friends at ICACS.

Georgia Lizzie loves attention, and will call out for you so you won’t pass her by. (ICACS)

Georgia’s friends said this sweet calico kitty will fit in well to just about any loving home.

She’s 2 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about Georgia Lizzie, go here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

ICACS is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.

The shelter is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter Event until Saturday, Dec. 16. Right now, all dog adoption fees are $25, and all cat adoption fees are $10.