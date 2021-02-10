Do you know a distinguished alumni of Lansing Community College?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Nominations are open for Lansing Community College (LCC) and its Foundation is proud to announce that again this year it will honor one outstanding alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Award. The Distinguished Alumni is selected by the LCC Foundation Alumni Committee and representatives of the college.

The LCC Distinguished Alumni Award has been established for the purpose of honoring an alumni who has made outstanding contributions to their career and their community through volunteer service. The 2021 Distinguished Alumni winner will be announced in April and recognized at LCC’s 2021 commencement ceremony.

Nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Award may be submitted here online https://lcc.edu/alumni/award.html Nominations may be submitted by family members, coworkers, fellow alumni and others who could testify to the nominees’ achievements. Nominations may also be self-submitted. The deadline for nominations is February 28.

The 2020 Distinguished Alumni was Marvin Fouty. Mr. Fouty had a long career as a professional land surveyor, real estate broker, land developer, and most recently as an author. He graduated magna cum laude from LCC in 1964 with an associate degree in civil technology.

For more information on the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, please contact the Alumni Committee at Lansing Community College Foundation at 517-483-1985 or foundation@lcc.edu