Doctor talks about reason for covid-19 spike

Newton, Mass. (WLNS)–More than 83 thousand covid-19 cases were reported across the nation on Friday. That number was nearly matched on Saturday, before falling to more than 60 thousand on Sunday, when fewer cases are normally reported.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s school of public health spoke on CBS This Morning about the reason for the spike in cases, saying,

“It’s happening I think because people are getting tired of all the restrictions, and I think we’re heading into colder weather, and people are spending more time indoors, and people are letting their guard down. And again the things we’ve talked about in the past, like mask wearing being very uneven, and put all that together, and we are seeing I think a dangerous acceleration of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

Here in Michigan, we will be getting new covid-19 numbers this afternoon, but as of Saturday, the state is reporting over 3-thousand new cases and 35 deaths, but 27 of those were from a vital records search, bringing the total number of new deaths to 8.