Doctors around the state urge childhood vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Family physicians from around the state of Michigan, along with many school principals, will host a roundtable discussion today that is focused on vaccinations, but not involving COVID-19.

Instead the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, and the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association, will be urging parents to get their kids up to date on all of their childhood vaccines.

Officials say, they believe less than 70% of Michigan children are caught up on their various immunizations for the upcoming school year.

Today’s online discussion is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. this morning, and can be seen on Zoom.