LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New clinical trials at Sparrow Hospital could lead to a breakthrough for cancer patients. It involves an experimental drug called talazoparib, and doctors say it could be used on some of the deadliest forms of the disease.

Untreatable cancers in 28 patients were targeted in this study, and more than half of those patients saw clinical benefits from this drug.

“57% of patients had clinical benefit, and before we looked at this study based on previous studies expected was 15 percent or less.” Dr. Gordan Srkalovic, Medical Director of Sparrow Herbert Herman Cancer Center said. “Honestly, nobody expected that results would be this good.”

The study used the new drug to target more than a dozen types of tumors that come from the BRACA1/2 mutation. It’s a gene that leads to higher rates of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and more.

“Nobody expected such a high response rate because these patients have advanced disease,” Dr. Srkalovic said. “And they were heavily pretreated and had exhausted all the other standard-of-care treatment options.”

Going forward, doctors say the results will open the door for follow-up studies with larger sample sizes. But the fact that this treatment responded to such a wide variety of cancer types suggests that researchers are one step closer to a cure.

In the meantime, hospital officials say they will continue their work on the dozens of other cancer trials currently underway at the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.