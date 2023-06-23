OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Local doctors Lori Burke and Jennifer Hoffman found that there was a lack of information and a lot of uncertainty in treating an opioid use disorder in a pregnant woman.

So they worked together as obstetrician-gynecologists to create Connected Health, a practice specializing in addiction medicine and comprehensive gynecology.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in addiction medicine and gynecology to Okemos and the surrounding community. We believe in quality healthcare without judgement and recognizing addiction as a disease, not a bad choice,” said Hoffman in a recent statement from Connected Health.

In the process of becoming board certified in 2023, doctors Burke and Hoffman realized there were also strong demands for men with opioid use disorder.

As a result, the practice offers addiction medicine services to people of all genders and ages, as well as complete gynecologic care, “to anyone with needs.”

“Our mission is to provide respectful, honest and coordinated healthcare for all individuals living with substance abuse disorders as well as those seeking women’s healthcare,” Hoffman said.

They also partner with prenatal and delivering providers to develop care plans for pregnant patients who use substances or are in recovery and on medication.

The substance disorders that they treat include nicotine, opioids, alcohol, stimulants, marijuana, benzodiazepines, and behavioral addictions.

For gynecology, their services include well-woman exams, contraception, infertility treatment, menopause management and gynecologic surgery.

Connected Health is at 4277 Okemos Road, Suite 100, in Okemos.