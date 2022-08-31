JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The next generation of COVID-19 boosters shots could be coming in as soon as a few days. Doctors here at Henry Ford Hospital say it’s tailored to combat the family of infectious omicron variants.

“I think it’s a really important evolution in terms of our response,” said Preventive Medicine Physician at Henry Ford Health, Dr. Courtland Keteyian.

Dr. Keteyian’s been on the front lines fighting COVID-19 since the very beginning. He says as the virus evolves it’s vital that vaccines do the same.

“I think our ability to do this and have vaccines that are safe and effective that matches the types of circulating viruses is really important in terms of our response to the pandemic.”

The latest option will feature half the original vaccine formula and half protection against omicron. But who should get the booster? And how soon can you get it?

“I think we are going to have to wait and see what the recommendations are from the ACIP and the CDC. Certainly people that have been vaccinated before or have had a primary series and are overdue for a booster, this will be an opportunity for them to get that booster.”

Those guidelines are expected any day. This comes as the omicron sub-variant called BA5 is now the dominant form of the virus.

“These particular variants are so contagious. So so very contagious,” said Dr. Keteyian.

Cases are trending around 2,500 per day. Experts say they expect that rise in the coming months. That’s a big reason why doctors say this latest booster option is coming at just the right time.

“I think that having this available when people are back to school, when people are going to be indoors more often because of the temperature. The timing is really really important,” said Dr. Keteyian.

As for children experts say an updated option for 5 to 11 years olds could be coming in October.