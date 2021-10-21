Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are up across the state by more than 20% in just the past two weeks. That’s according to doctors at henry ford health systems today at their media briefing.

Doctors say as of this morning there are nearly 200 people in Henry Ford Hospitals with COVID-19. They say numbers in the hospitals have been rising since the start of October.

The Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention Dr. Dennis Cunningham is encouraging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine. He says the majority of the positive cases are coming from unvaccinated people.

Just last month he says they saw the highest number of positive cases among children he blames that on the reopening of schools.

Dr. Cunningham also says students need to wear masks while in school especially those that can’t be vaccinated just yet. Their message today, mask up in public indoor places and get vaccinated.

“The only way for us to get to the other side of the pandemic is for more people to get the immunization or shot. Not just to protect themselves but their children who are not eligible for vaccination, other family members, grandparents, friends, co-workers,” said Dr. Cunningham.

They’re also saying wearing a mask and social distancing can keep flu numbers down and prevent other viruses especially Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. They’ve seen an increase of RSV in the past few months across the state mainly in children and they don’t want it to get higher.