Doctors say don’t forget your child’s routine vaccines

As the state tries to get 70% of the population vaccinated for COVID-19. Michigan’s routine vaccination rates have dropped below 70% for children. Health officials are urging parents to get their children up to date on their routine vaccines.

I-Vaccine hosted a virtual press conference with doctors, and health experts addressing their concerns with the low vaccination rates. Their biggest concerns are diseases like measles, mumps, and chicken pox spreading as the state reopens if children are not up to date on their vaccines.

Health officials say this is the lowest vaccination rates they’ve seen in over a decade. Going into lock down and taking COVID safety measures does help, but as people get comfortable and begin traveling again exposure to these diseases will increase.



The CDC has a preventable vaccine schedule to increase immunity as early as possible in children.

pushing vaccines back only decreases that. That’s why doctors want everyone to bring their kids in.



“These are important reminders that we must continue to protect our kids with on time vaccinations even though we’re dealing with Covid 19. I urge you today to reach out to your child health care provider to make an appointment and get your children caught up on these life saving vaccines,” said I-Vaccine campaign founder, Veronica McNally.

Doctors hope that with trust growing with the COVID-19 vaccine, it will also increase confidence in routine vaccines.