LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All of this smoke might have families adjusting their Fourth of July weekend plans.

Families are gearing up for cookouts, camping, swimming, and fireworks — all outdoor activities.

State health officials want families to check the Air Quality Index before heading outside.

The haze caused by Canadian wildfires has been lingering around Michigan for the past couple of days.

Officials are warning that smoke particles are harmful to everyone, especially if you’re pregnant, have lung or heart conditions, and if you’re very young or elderly.

Emergency rooms are seeing more patients with asthma symptoms, according to data Michigan receives from more than 100 ERs.

Dr. Brett Etchebarne with McLaren of Greater Lansing says his team hasn’t seen an increase in patients complaining about breathing issues caused by the Canadian wildfires, but he does urge people who are at-risk to play it safe.

“In the past couple of days, I have not had anybody I would particularly say had a lung problem exacerbated by the outside environmental conditions. Try to stay in ventilated areas; don’t run out of your medications if you’re dependent of it for your breathing,” Etchebarne said.

Dr. Mohanad Saleh with Sparrow Health System agrees with having medication handy if you have a lung condition. He says he’s seen people coming in both for outpatient appointments and to be admitted into the hospital.

Saleh says people can still celebrate, but keep an eye on the Air Quality Index as conditions change through the day.

“Windows and doors for examples, use like a good filter at home and use the portable air purifier to keep the air quality at home good. You know, the holidays are the holidays, you have to celebrate the holidays. I think I’ll be where there’s less traffic,” Saleh said.