Doctors urge Michigan Senate to reject new anesthesia bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- The Michigan Senate was urged by multiple doctors today to reject House Bill 4359, as it would break the anesthesia care team apart, and would remove physicians from situations that have the potential to be life-threatening.

If passed, HB 4359 would allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) to administer anesthesia with a doctor present. Doctors typically have at least 12 years of education and medical training, whereas CRNAs have less than half of that.

Dr. Pino Colone, President of the Michigan State Medical Society, explained how the passing of this bill would put those in a rural area at a disadvantage,

This dangerous and reckless legislation would create an inequitable two-tiered system of care in Michigan. Patients in rural areas would likely have nurses administer anesthesia without physician supervision, while patients in more populated areas are more likely to receive care from anesthesiologists with significantly more education and training.” Dr. Pino Colone

A poll from EPIC-MRA saw that 90% of patients surveyed preferred that a doctor be involved with their anesthesia care.