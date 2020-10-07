Doctors urge republicans to work with Gov. Whitmer during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of Michigan doctors are calling out republican legislators during this pandemic.

The medical experts held a virtual meeting on Wednesday and said the approach republican legislators are taking now is dangerous and they have no interest in mandating masks or doing work to prevent community spread.

Lansing Family Physician Dr. Fahan Bhatti said, “Their behavior puts Michigan lives at risk when they should be doing the hard work of keeping people safe.”

The group of medical doctors said they applaud Governor Whitmer and said that she’s keeping science and data as driving forces of Michigan’s COVID-19 response.

Now, these doctors are urging republicans to do five things.

This includes requiring masks to be worn indoors, enable the state to call for stay at home orders in places having outbreaks, expand rapid response testing, and support communities to train and hire contact tracers.

Pediatrician Dr. Ijeoma Nnodim Opara said, “And finally number 5, provide support to individuals who must quarantine including financial and educational support.”

Over the weekend Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey tweeted “I do not support a statewide mask mandate. I do encourage everyone to honor whatever policies individual businesses, organizations, and schools establish.”

The Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield tweeted yesterday, “We’ve been in session all during COVID, yet the Governor has refused to work with us. Now she’s claiming we’re not in town while she’s working.”

With this being said, Surgical Critical Care Physician Dr. Stephanice Markle said, “Communities that did not have mask mandates, positive case growth was over three times higher than communities that did have mask mandates.”

“We urge Republicans and the state legislature to end their obstruction of evidence-based safety measures such as wearing masks and limiting crowds,” said Bhatti