Documentary highlights how police can effectively encounter people in mental health crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Lansing’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness invites you to attend a virtual screening of the award-winning HBO documentary Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, Ernie Stevens will be joining local presenters in several virtual discussions March 9 and 10 on effective policing with people in mental health crisis.

Police officers often respond to situations where someone is having mental health difficulties. Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops demonstrates ways that police can help resolve a crisis, to encourage mental health treatment and avoid jail. Many local agencies collaborated to create Tri-County CIT which has provided a 40-hour Crisis InterventionTeam training to over 240 police officers and first responders.

“There has been so much interest from law enforcement, mental health providers, and advocates in providing better assistance to people in crisis,” said Kevin Keeler, President of NAMI Lansing. “The upcoming event recognize our progress as a community and that we still can improve how we serve individuals with mental health conditions.”

Virtual discussions will explore helpful police response to mental health crisis, alternative responses such as mobile mental health crisis units, and connecting with mental health services.

Screenings of film excerpts with live panel discussions including Ernie Stevens will be held March 9 from 3 to 4:30 PM and March 10 from 7 to 8:30 PM. A community discussion on Connecting Mental Health Services will be held on March 10 from 3 to 4:30 PM.

Free registration is available at www.namilansing.org/citprogram.