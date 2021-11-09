Dodge hiring ‘Chief Donut Maker’ to act as brand ambassador for $150K

Dodge said further details of the position would become available in Jan. 2022, but teased several benefits the chosen “Donut Maker” can expect. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you love cars and don’t mind the smell of burning rubber, Dodge has an offer you won’t want to miss.

Dodge has announced plans to hire a “Chief Donut Maker” to act as an ambassador for the brand’s newly launched “Never Lift” business plan. The right candidates will “embody the spirit” of the company’s founding Dodge brothers, described in a recent news release as “scrappy go-getters” as well as thrill-seekers.

“Never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said of founders Horace Elgin Dodge and John Francis Dodge. “And we’re looking to hire someone just like them as an ambassador of Never Lift.”

Dodge said further details of the position would become available in Jan. 2022, but teased several benefits the chosen “Donut Maker” can expect. Among them, the job offers a wardrobe, a business card reading “Chief Donut Maker” and access to a company car — specifically, a Dodge Hellcat.

It also pays $150,000, according to Kuniskis.

As part of its two-year Never Lift business plan, Dodge also previewed several other programs in the works, including the creation of a “Power Brokers” network of top-performing dealerships and the reintroduction of its Direct Connection brand of auto parts.

The company will also be launching Operation 25/8, a 25-car giveaway to be supported by 25 “superstars from the worlds of sports, music and automotive.” Additional details of the giveaway will be announced Friday.

“More than gas, more than batteries, what fuels our run to tomorrow is attitude, a belief that we can always push harder, run faster and flat-out over-deliver on behalf of the brand and the Brotherhood of Muscle,” reads a statement from Kuniskis.

Stellantis, the multinational automaker that owns Dodge along with over a dozen other brands, recently said in its third-quarter earnings report that net revenue had dipped 14% compared to the same quarter in 2021. The company partially blamed the ongoing impact of semiconductor chip shortages, but said those losses were “mitigated” by the launch of new models for Jeep and Peugeot, among others.