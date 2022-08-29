LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The vast majority of voters in the state don’t know the two GOP candidates running for state Attorney General and Secretary of State, yet the pair are almost tied with the current Democratic attorney general and secretary of state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead of GOP challenger Matt DePerno by four points.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is up by five points over GOP challenger Kristana Karamo.

Yet 80% of voters have never heard of DePerno and 78% don’t know who Karamo is either. So how come they are so close to beating the two Democratic incumbents?

6 News pollster Bernie Porn explains the general public knows very little about who holds these offices.

A great example is former Secretary of State Dick Austin who served for 24 years and yet when he left office there were more than 30% of people that didn’t recognize his name, Porn said.



Likewise with the longest serving Attorney General in the country Frank Kelley. After 39 years in office, about 20% did not recognize his name, Porn said.



Almost half of the voters today don’t know Dana Nessel or Jocelyn Benson



“These are offices that do not get the kind of recognition and 44-45% of voters don’t recognize Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson,” Porn said.



So when polls are taken, the respondent is responding to the party label for each candidate and not necessarily who the candidate is.



Even though Republicans know the candidates, the general public does not and that won’t change until the Republican’s find the cash to start advertising.

