LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – At 2 in the morning on November 6, clocks were set back an hour to replace the hour lost in March.

After a bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed in the U.S. Senate, many people wonder when it will be made official.

People like Kelly Wheaton, who lives in Haslett, and wants daylight saving time to be permanent.

“I think for me, I realize an hour is not going to make a huge difference, but it does make a difference,” Wheaton said. “I’m ready to be done with it.”

The bill passed by the Senate, named the Sunshine Protection Act, is now sitting in the House of Representatives.

Those opposed to the bill say the change in time is needed in the winter to ensure it is light enough in the morning.

However, those in favor say keeping DST year-round could have positive effects on public health and the economy.

Certified sleep doctor, Dr. Oktai Mamedov, said that the switching of times negatively affects people’s sleep.

“The research now is actually showing that it’s not so great on health,” Mamedov said. “When we have to wake up earlier an hour, that’s actually caused some sleep deprivation, and some people, it can be difficult to adapt to that. It takes time, sometimes a couple of weeks.”

For the time change’s effect on the economy, MSU Associate Professor Soren Anderson said, what we have now or the proposed bill, will not cause a drastic change.

“I guess kind of overall economic activity, I’m guessing would be pretty stable and it wouldn’t change very much,” Soren said.

He added that the current system does help everyone coordinate and match how much sun we receive throughout the year.

“There is a benefit to kind of like rearranging our activities to match the daylight, in a way that kind of is good for most people,” Soren said. “And daylight saving time can be a way of doing that.”

For now, the switch between central daylight time and daylight saving time will continue to happen, unless the U.S. House of Representatives passes the bill.

If they decide to pass it, Michigan will follow suit. Since the Michigan House approved a bill saying just that last year.