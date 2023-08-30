LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Common Citizen has launched Dog Daze events at retail locations across Michigan to promote animal wellness through cannabis. The events are scheduled through Sept. 1, and are meant to encourage the adoption of animals.

Customers can adopt dogs on-site, enter drawings for pet grooming services and supplies and contribute to their local Humane Society.

Throughout Dog Daze, customers can take advantage of products proven to improve the lives of pets at all LIV Cannabis locations, Pure Lapeer and Xplore Cannabis Co.

“At Common Citizen, Dog Daze provides an opportunity to support animal health through cannabis and promote safe, welcoming homes for pets. Our Dog Daze events also represent our continued efforts to help address needs in the communities we proudly serve and call home,” says Dennis Zoma, Common Citizen’s Chief Retail Officer.

“We are proud to work with our local partners to help our amazing patients and customers care for their pets at home and even consider taking home a new family member. Please join us for our remaining Dog Daze events and take advantage of exclusive discounts on our safe, high-quality cannabis products,” Zoma says.

Dog Daze events will continue at the following locations through Sept. 1: