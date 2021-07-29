Dog found by Granger employee ‘doing well,’ was not thrown in a dumpster

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On July 19, a Granger employee notified Capital Area Humane Society of a dog that had been found in a dumpster. The employee brought the dog to the CAHS, and an investigation found that the dog’s injuries were minor and not consistent with being in a dumpster or trash compactor.

Investigators further found that the animal had been observed wandering the landfill and had possibly escaped from a nearby dog park.

The dog is in a foster home and is doing well, the Ingham County Animal Control said in a press release.

“We thank CAHS and the staff at Granger for their assistance in caring for the dog.”