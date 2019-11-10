Dog killed in house fire, family unharmed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS)– A family of four is safe after firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a house on Sunday morning.

It happened at a house in the 4000 block of East Holt Road near Stockbridge Road in Webberville. The fire started in a first-floor bedroom and worked its way through the house.

Firefighters say no one was in the house when the fire started, but a dog did die as a result of smoke inhalation.

The City of Mason, Ingham County, Williamston and Leroy Township fire departments responded to the fire.

The fire is still under investigation. We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn new information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 6 Radar