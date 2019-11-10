Dog killed in house fire, family unharmed

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS)– A family of four is safe after firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a house on Sunday morning.

It happened at a house in the 4000 block of East Holt Road near Stockbridge Road in Webberville. The fire started in a first-floor bedroom and worked its way through the house.

Firefighters say no one was in the house when the fire started, but a dog did die as a result of smoke inhalation.

The City of Mason, Ingham County, Williamston and Leroy Township fire departments responded to the fire.

The fire is still under investigation. We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn new information.