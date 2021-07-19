Dog “lucky to be alive” after being found in local garbage truck

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A dog is lucky to be alive and is receiving treatment after it was found in a Granger garbage truck Monday.

According to the Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS), the dog sustained life-threatening injuries and is lucky to be alive. She is currently at an emergency veterinary clinic receiving the care she needs.

They believe the dog was originally in a dumpster. CAHS is working with Granger to identify the route of the truck.

If you have any information regarding this dog, please contact CAHS at (517) 626-6060.