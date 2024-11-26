LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A chicken treat for dogs has been voluntarily recalled by the company that makes it over concerns the food has been contaminated by Salmonella bacteria.

North Carolina-based Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. recalled its 16-ounce “Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips” in an announcement Tuesday. The recall impacts one lot of the product.

This 2009 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large group of Gram-negative Salmonella typhimurium bacteria that had been isolated from a pure culture. Poultry producers will be required to bring salmonella bacteria in certain chicken products to very low levels to help prevent food poisoning under a final rule issued Friday, April 26, 2024, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP)

The recalled item is described in the recall as:

… a 16-ounce purple-and-black bag marked on the back side with lot number 20051324L2 and an expiration date of 11/13/25. This is the only lot number identified as potentially contaminated. Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. “Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips” recall information, from the Food and Drug Administration website

The treats were distributed to locations in at least 19 states, including Michigan.

Consumers who may have purchased these treats are directed to stop using them. They can call or email the company for refunds at treats@carolinaprimepet.com or 828-394-6460 Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people and pets sick. Healthy people can experience diarrhea and stomach cramps. Some people can experience fevers as well, reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. People with compromised immune systems are at risk of the bacteria spreading into the body causing a host of other conditions.

Animals infected with Salmonella can experience lethargy, vomiting, fever, and diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea. Some healthy animals can become infected with Salmonella bacteria without developing symptoms. As a result, they can transmit the bacteria despite not appearing ill, the recall notice on the FDA website notes. People who are concerned about their pets should contact their veterinarian for testing and treatment.