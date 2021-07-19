Dogs and their owners take to the waves in California surf competition

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Cali. (WLNS) – The battle for top dog is on.

Some surfing dogs took to the waves of southern California for the 24th annual Purina Pro Plan “Incredible Dog Challenger and Surf competition.”

Some of the most talented *four-legged surfers and their trainers took the waves in southern California for the Purina surf dog event.

Alecia Nelson says her dog Gidge was born for this.

“It’s a joy to have with your dog, you know. And I think many people will relate to that I was a competitive person in sports, so I wanted to do something with the dog so that’s where we get our relationship,” she said.

The surf competition is part of the “Incredible Dog Challenge” put on to bring people and pets closer together-.

For Ryan Rustan and his dog Sugar, it’s all about celebrating the bond between man and man’s best friend.

“It’s so cool to do my best thing with her, we love surfing together,” he said.

A group of junior lifeguards cheered on the surfin’ dogs, celebrating Gidget for winning in the small dog category.

Then, Sugar took first among the large dogs.

Lose or win… it’s a way to give all dogs their day, and for their humans to share that moment with them.