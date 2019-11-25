Dogs, volunteer handlers train to rescue people

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– There is a group of volunteer dog handlers dedicated to finding missing people around the state.

It’s common for family members to call police if someone goes missing, but sometimes you need a specialist. That’s where the dogs and handlers in the Michigan Search and Rescue program come in.

Dozens of human and K-9 teams used more than 300 acres to help the dogs practice finding live targets on Sunday.

“The people that are doing searches, these are all volunteers,” trainer and handler Dave Holcomb says. “They come from all different walks of life and then all of a sudden you come and be a search person, and you find yourself out 2.5 miles in swamp and wilderness and all this and that.”

It’s to prepare them for rescue missions all over the state. The teams have helped law enforcement find several missing people over the last 13 years.

Trainers say it’s because they’re able to focus more.

“These dogs are trained for one thing: find a person,” Holcomb says. “And it’s a difference between being a jack of all trades and a master of none. We are very good at what we do.”