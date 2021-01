Washington, D.C. (AP)-A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that containing the coronavirus outbreak and repairing the economic damage it has inflicted are the top priorities for Americans as Joe Biden prepares to become the 46th president.

Overall, 53% of Americans name COVID-19 as one of the top five issues they want the government to tackle this year, and 68% mention the economy, which is still reeling from the outbreak. Those priorities far outpace others, like foreign affairs, immigration, climate change or racial inequality. However, racial inequality has moved up in the poll, with 24% citing race relations as a priority. In 2019, only 10% cited it as a priority for the coming year.