Domestic violence murder-suicide in Lansing, family speaks out

It was the murder-suicide the shocked the city of Lansing in 2018.

Rachel Renee Duncan was killed by her ex-boyfriend Timothy Olin at JOANN Fabrics, two weeks after filing a personal protection order against him.

Olin used a stolen gun to go to her job and shot her, before turning the gun on himself.

Today, Rachel’s family attended the Michigan Domestic Abuse Rally at the State Capitol.



Her mother, Gail Duncan read notes Rachel had written detailing the abuse she endured at the hands of her boyfriend. The notes started mid-February, Rachel died in March.



Domestic abuse survivors, activists, and politicians gathered at the Rally, hoping that together they can put pressure on lawmakers to pass a packet of bills that would make it for abusers to find their victims after they leave.