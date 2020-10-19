Domestic violence rates going up during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Stress can also lead to violence. October is domestic violence awareness month and many domestic violence programs report increasing case rates during the pandemic.

The Livingston County Sheriff said domestic violence calls have increased by 30%, and according to the program director of the Capitol Area Response Effort in Lansing, many have reached out throughout the pandemic, stating the abuse is getting worse.

“They’ll physically take their masks and not allow them to wear them outside of the house which certainly for survivors puts them in a difficult position trying to decide if they’re going to leave without a mask on and risk coming into contact with the virus and maybe not even able to enter public places because of the safer at home order,” program director Rosalind Arch said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there are places that can help.

EVE, which stands for end violent encounters, is a local organization. Its 24-hour crisis hotline is right here: 1-8-00-799-7233