SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Donald Trump has endorsed a Missouri candidate for US Senate.

On Monday, August 1, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be endorsing “Eric” in the US Senate race.

He wrote, “There is a BIG election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military, and Great Veterans, together with a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border. We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump did not clarify which Eric he is endorsing. Eric Schmitt, Eric McElroy, and Eric Greitens are all running in the Primary Election tomorrow, August 2.

Eric Greitens then tweeted, “Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA!”

Additionally, Bernie Sanders endorsed Lucas Kunce, another Missouri candidate for US Senate, saying on Twitter, “During this primary, @LucasKunceMO has shown he’s willing to take on Big Pharma and Big Ag. He’ll fight for an agenda that puts working people first, not big corporations and the billionaires who corrupt our political system. I’m proud to endorse him for U.S. Senate.”