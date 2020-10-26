Donald Trump Jr. to hold Make America Great Again event in Macomb County

Mich, (WLNS) – 6 News is your local election headquarters, and as the general election is now a little over a week away, efforts to get battleground states are in full swing.

Today in support of the Trump campaign, Donald Trump Jr. will be holding a Make a America Great Again event in Macomb County.

Donald Trump Jr’s event will be taking place at the Michigan Starts Sports Center at 6:00 pm with doors opening to the public at 4:30 pm.

Following Donald Trump Jr’s visit, tomorrow the President himself will be traveling to Lansing and holding an event at the capitol region international airport.

Currently the President is exspcted to speak at 2:00 pm and is planned to be joined by other republican candiataes.

Like his son's event, tickets can be found online.