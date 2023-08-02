LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Communities In Schools (CIS) of Michigan has launched a Back-to-School Supplies Drive.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to bringing communities of support to students.

With the new school year right around the corner, many families face financial challenges when shopping for necessary school supplies for their children. For this reason, CIS is organizing a community-wide drive to collect and distribute school supplies.

Community members and local organizations are encouraged to donate items such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, rulers, TI-83 calculators, art supplies and more.

The School Supplies Drive will run from now until Aug. 10., with drop-off locations at the CIS of Michigan office, Goodfellas Bagel and Deli, and TechSmith in East Lansing.

Monetary contributions are also welcome and will be used to purchase additional supplies.

Secure donations can be made at cismichigan.org.

CIS of Michigan is located at 721 North Capitol Avenue in Lansing.