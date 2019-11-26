Donations will help thousands with medical debt

The stress can be overwhelming with bills from medical providers piling up. And what started as a health problem is now a financial burden. But for some people, help is on the way.



“Families understand often what they need to do to improve their financial health but some of them are just burdened by so many boulders in their way that this just takes off one of the stones that helps them maybe lighten their step a little on that path up financial health,” said Executive Director of the Michigan Credit Union Foundation, Beth Troost.



The help? 2.5 million dollars in debt to be wiped away for more than 3,000 people. It’s all possible after nine credit unions in southern Michigan collaborated with RIP Medical Debt to help. The CEO of American Credit Union says seeing everyone come together to help means everything.



“We love the idea that we are providing the relief for some families who really will never have the opportunity to pay that debt back because of circumstances and it’s of no fault of their own and so it feels really good to relieve that burden,” said CEO of American Credit Union, Martha Fuerstenau.



The money will be distributed to five different counties with the majority of the money going to Jackson. RIP Medical Debt will crunch the numbers to see who needs the relief the most. This includes those who live well below the poverty line and are facing large medical debts.



“It not only helps your credit and your financial standings but it’s just got to help your mental health and your physical health in turn. So that these people can now go out and make a little bit of a step up in their hopes and in their dreams for the future,” said



The hope is this will all be the start of something bigger.



“What we do today impacts a few people compared to the whole country but hopefully it sparks a conversation that we need some change around this,” said



The group says the average amount of debt to be cleared will be around $800. Recipients will be notified soon by a letter from RIP Medical Debt.