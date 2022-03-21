LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— As early spring approaches, the ice on Michigan lakes will begin to melt.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says due to the weather change, it is common for people to discover dead fish or other aquatic animals. That’s because the dead fish and other aquatic life are temporarily preserved by the cold water.

Fish also are affected by rapid changes in water temperatures leading to stress and, sometimes, death. That could be the case this year with the record or near-record cold temperatures and the large snowfalls Michigan experienced, and rapid warmth in the coming months.

“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,” said Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division Research manager. “As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams, and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality.”

Dissolved oxygen is also needed for aquatic life to survive. Once sunlight has been reduced by ice and snow, aquatic plants stop producing oxygen.

This can result in even more winter kill.

“Winterkill begins with distressed fish gasping for air at holes in the ice and often ends with large numbers of dead fish that bloat as the water warms,” Whelan said. “Dead fish and other aquatic life may appear fuzzy because of secondary infection by fungus, but the fungus was not the cause of death. The fish actually suffocated from a lack of dissolved oxygen from decaying plants and other dead aquatic animals under the ice.”