LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan residents are being encouraged by Attorney General Dana Nessel to follow emergency orders and avoid scams following severe weather.

Those who witness downed lines or power poles are advised to treat the line as if it’s energized. Residents should stay at least 30 feet away and report the issue to their local energy provider.

Residents should also exercise caution in all flooded areas. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas, as the depth and condition of the road is not always obvious. Drivers should also follow detours and adhere to barricades.

When disaster happens, affected homeowners may want to repair the damage right away to get back to a sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, that rush to repair one’s home often leads consumers to make decisions they would not normally make.

To avoid falling victim to a scam, residents are encouraged to do the following: not make any rash decisions before doing proper research, talk to your insurance company, get everything in writing, never pay in cash and never pay in full up front.