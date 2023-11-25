LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunday will be the final day at the fairgrounds for a hometown-hosted roller derby tournament, where the Lansing derby teams will take on others from all across the region in this speedy, full-contact sport on wheels.

The 11th annual Black n’ Blue Tournament is hosted by Lansing Roller Derby at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason. The competitors are members of women’s teams, all-gender teams and junior all-gender teams (7-17 years old).

In addition, six elite Women’s Flat Track Derby Association coaches will provide four-hour derby clinics. A try-out game on Sunday will provide the chance to audition for the 2024 Team Michigan.

Tickets are $15 for one day, and children under 8 years old get in free. If you’re coming to watch, bring your own chair.

The Black n’ Blue Tournament is at 700 E. Ash St. in Mason. It goes on from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.