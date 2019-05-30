Double homicide suspect in court today Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) - The man accused of murdering two mid-Michigan women was approved for a competency evaluation in court today.

Police and prosecutors say that 27-year-old Kiernan Scott Brown is accused of murdering 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock from Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney from Williamston.

Brown was in court this morning for a hearing.

Brown's attorney Keith Watson says that Brown might not be able to fully participate in the court process, being that he says he hears voices in his head particularly during stressful times.

Watson also says that Brown admits to taking "a whole lot of meds," but he doesn't think that he's taking his medication as prescribed.

Brown was set to have a preliminary exam today, but now that's postponed after Judge Thomas Boyd approved a competency evaluation, which means Brown will go through an assessment to see if he's mentally able to understand and participate in the court process.

"It is my understanding that Mr. Brown has a lifelong history of mental illness," said Watson. "He has both self reported that and I've received that from other sources. The people who knew him well, at least two of them, have requested orders for mental health treatment that have to do with Mr. Brown and his mental illness."

Watson also says that Brown has gone through mental treatment before.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.