EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new, walkable art exhibit has debuted in downtown East Lansing.

Located on the north side of the Division Street Garage along Albert Ave., the exhibit is comprised of four double-sided artwork display panels.

The exhibit began earlier this week, and will run for the next three months. It features work submitted by eight artists from East Lansing and the Greater Lansing area.

Featured artists include Jon Casey, Karla Forrest-Hewitt, Jacqui Carroll, Kelly Hansen, Aaron Schubert, Amber Prass, Sophie Rutkowski and Tamara Brown.

The artists were chosen in Sept. by the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority.

The art was chosen based on criteria that “embodies the character of East Lansing” and “reflects the sense of community-celebrated downtown.”

“We are excited to showcase the dynamic artwork of eight local artists and we encourage the community to come downtown and enjoy the Local Artist Series,” said Wendy Sylvester-Rowan, East Lansing Placemaking & Arts Programming Specialist.

