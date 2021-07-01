Downtown East Lansing extends Albert EL Fresco closure through August 15

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last week, the East Lansing City Council approved an extension of the road closure on Albert Avenue, between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue through August 15.

The road closure was part of an effort to promote dining and shopping in downtown East Lansing to help businesses recover from the financial effects of the pandemic.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback about the Albert EL Fresco space and we are excited to continue to add new programming and enhancements to the area over the remainder of the summer,” said East Lansing Community & Economic Development Administrator Adam Cummins. “We encourage community members to come check out the space and support local businesses while they are downtown.”

The venue has several events planned, including:

(schedule TBA), free Saturday morning yoga (every Saturday at 9 a.m. beginning Saturday, July 9) and Trivia on the Street on Friday evenings. Wharton Center for Performing Arts will also be hosting a free dance party to Disney’s “Frozen” as a part of their Wharton pARTicipate series on Tuesday, July 6 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. in Ann Street Plaza (corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues).

The City of East Lansing also reminded residents that consuming open alcohol on the street is not permitted, but food and alcohol can be consumed in the outdoor dining areas provided by adjacent restaurants.