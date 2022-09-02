EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The buzz around campus is picking up as thousands prepare to pour into Spartan stadium and for one nearby business owner, today marks one of his favorite days of the year.

“A lot of excitement and a lot of the same people coming in saying hi and you know it’s old home day kind of speak. You know,” said Manager at the Student Book Store, Brad Ballen

This place is his family’s business. He remembers shopping and working here as a kid for his mom and dad.

“You know we are dealing with third and fourth generation people who have shopped in our store, so it’s a lot of fun. They’re bringing their grandkids and their great-grandkids. They’ve been going to games for thirty and forty years.”

Now a new generation of spartan fans is making this place a part of their college tradition. It’s students like Bobby Long who say they’re excited to get new gear.

“Oh yeah I had to come in. I got some overalls and got the shirt. Just got to rock it,” said Long.

And with big expectations for this year.

“There’s definitely a buzz around Michigan St. They’re always talking Michigan Michigan Michigan. I think the talk is now Michigan State,” said Long.

Ballen says he loves seeing this store filled to start the year. It’s a tradition he says is a part of him

“I bleed green and white that’s just reality so I mean people laugh when I say that, but people laugh at me and say that’s not the color of my blood. But it is mine.”