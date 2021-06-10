Downtown Lansing closes its streets for the first-ever”Block: Aid”event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The main streets in Downtown Lansing near Washington Square will be closed for the evening as the first-ever “Block: Aid” event is set to begin.



Lansing 501 and The Downtown Lansing District Inc. will be hosting the event, which begins at 5:01 pm and ends at 11 pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021, organizers say it’s all about local businesses.

“It has been an extremely hard year. Block: Aid, is to support and provide aid to local businesses,” said Executive Director of Downtown Lansing District Inc., Cathleen Edgerly.

The event will close down three streets and an alleyway on Washington Square, starting from Kalamazoo Street up to Michigan Avenue, with street barricades along with it.

Other small businesses will also have the opportunity to have pop-up shops, adding up to over 70 vendors, live music, activities, local artists, and food trucks, with no entry fee for anyone attending.