An artist rendering of Hall 224 on Washington Square in downtown Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new place to host concerts, weddings, conferences, charity events, trade shows and more will be coming to Lansing next year.

Hall 224 will be taking over the 6,000-square-foot space at 224 S. Washington Square.

The space was originally built in 1926 and can entertain parties of up to 225 in formal banquet seating and 400 in a theater arrangement.

I am so excited that this long-blighted building will now be revitalized and activated. This is great for downtown and for Lansing and our entire region. Hall 224 fills a much-needed gap in live music and entertainment space in Lansing. This new space will also be the perfect complement to the City’s larger Ovation performance venue, planned for further south on Washington Ave. I am looking forward to Hall 224 opening and seeing some great bands, live music, and other great acts right here in downtown Lansing.” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

The news of the venue comes more than eight months after Downtown Lansing announced a new concert venue called The Ovation.

No new information regarding the construction of The Ovation has come out since February.

Hall 224’s space is under reconstruction and will open in Spring 2023.