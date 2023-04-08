LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following Saturday’s Easter egg hunt at the Capitol, Lansing had some more Easter fun with special events hosted by Downtown Lansing Inc. and Capital Hippie.

The Hop on the Square event had parents and their children searching around Washington Square to collect Easter eggs and other treats.

Downtown retailer Capital Hippie also held its own party to celebrate one-year of being in business.

“It’s been fantastic with all the foot traffic. It gets people out of their house. And honestly, it’s free. You don’t have to buy anything. You can just walk around and listen to the music, pull up a chair, and enjoy downtown. We’re bringing it back,” Laura Castle, owner of Capital Hippie.